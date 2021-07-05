Tata Altroz Dark Edition Looks Scintillatingly Beautiful in Clear Pics

Tata Altroz Dark Edition has started reaching the dealerships, and an imminent launch is expected at a slight price premium over the regular variants.

Jotting down a list of handsome hatchbacks that are currently on sale in the country, the Tata Altroz makes its way for top spots. The premium hatchback from the indigenous carmaker is highly appraised by Indian consumers for the way it looks. Nevertheless, it is also the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. The Altroz is currently on sale in a total of 5 paint schemes, namely High-Street Gold, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue. Yes, the Altroz misses out on the option of a black paint scheme.

To address this absence of the black colour option, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Altroz Dark Edition in the Indian market. The launch is speculated to be anytime soon, as the Dark Edition examples of the Altroz have started reaching dealerships already. Here’s a set of images, which showcases the Altroz Dark Edition in all its glory.

The Dark Edition trim sports a couple of changes in comparison to the regular variants of the Altroz. The most important of all is the Atlas Black paint scheme. Other than the new paint option, the Dark Edition model gets “#DARK” badges on the front quarter panels. Folks at Tata Motors used a lot of piano black elements with minimal use of chrome on the Altroz. And with the Dark Edition treatment, the premium hatchback looks even bolder.

Changes on the inside include a dark-themed interior with black upholstery. The grey plastic panels have been swapped with blackened ones. Overall, the cabin looks much better in the dark colourway.

With the introduction of the Dark Edition model, the Altroz will continue with its long list of features. The list includes a touchscreen infotainment unit, premium Harman sound system, driving modes, steering-mounted audio controls, 7-inch digital display for instrument console, keyless entry & go, power-adjustable & foldable ORVMs, cruise control and more.

For the safety of the occupants, Altroz gets a decently long safety kit, which comprises of ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, corner stability control, seat belt alarm, reverse parking sensors with camera, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters. Powertrain choices on the Altroz comprise of three engine options – 86 PS NA petrol, 110 PS turbo-petrol, and 90 PS turbo-diesel. As of now, the Altroz is offered with a 5speed gearbox only. Also, expect the Dark Edition model to carry a price premium over the regular trims of the Altroz.