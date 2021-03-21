Tata Altroz Collides Head-On With A Truck, Keeps All Passengers Safe

Tata Altroz, underpinned by the brand’s ALFA platform, has the highest G-NCAP safety rating of all the hatchbacks on sale in India

Tata Altroz is currently the safest hatchback one can buy in the Indian market, and it is also one of the safest made-in-India vehicles overall. In Global NCAP crash tests, the vehicle scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants, and a 3-star safety rating for child occupants. There are plenty of real-life examples as well, where the safety factor of the Altroz gets demonstrated, like the incident we have here.

These pictures, shared online by Kiran Abraham, show us a Tata Altroz involved in a brutal accident with a truck in Kerala. The finer details about the accident aren’t known, but all passengers were reported to be safe. From the images, we can see that this particular accident was a brutal head-on collision.

The bonnet of the Altroz has been crushed into the windshield by the front end of the truck. The front windshield is cracked all over, and the front suspension is damaged as well. Its front grille has been crushed by the truck’s front-right tyre. There’s some damage to the A-pillars and the roof as well on the right side, but the rest of the Tata hatchback seems to be intact.

Tata Altroz has a lot of safety features on offer, like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder (front row), automatic headlamps, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed-sensing door lock, and crash-sensing door unlock. It also gets a few connected safety features, like intrusion alert, vehicle tracking, remote immobilisation, and geo-fencing.

According to a report by the World Bank, published earlier this year, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death figures in road accidents, despite having just 1 per cent of the world’s vehicles. Until recently, road safety was largely neglected by people in India, but thankfully, things seem to be changing now.

The cause of road accidents can vary, from negligence on the part of one or more people involved, to other external factors like weather. As such, it is necessary to be protected from a variety of elements on the roads. Nowadays, awareness about road safety has been steadily rising among people, and many car owners have purchased safer vehicles, in order to keep themselves and their passengers safe on the road.

Image credit: Kiran Abraham