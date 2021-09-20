Tata Altroz CNG Spied On Test, Launch Expected Soon

The Tata Altroz is currently offered with three engines, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, a turbocharged version of the same, and a 1.5-litre oil burner

Tata Motors has established itself as one of the leading car manufacturers in the Indian market, thanks to its extensive portfolio that has been constantly updated to keep up with the market demand. Now, considering the increasing fuel prices, the homegrown carmaker is in the works of introducing alternate-fuel versions of a range of its cars, including the Altroz hatchback.

A test mule of the CNG-powered Altroz has been spied on test in Pune, equipped with an emissions testing kit on the rear. The prototype features no visual changes when compared to the regular ICE Altroz. While Tata Motors is yet to confirm the news, we expect the Altroz CNG to be launched in the market soon.

It is yet to be seen which variants of the Altroz will receive an optional CNG kit, but we can expect a premium of around Rs 40,000 – 50,000 over the equivalent petrol-powered variants. Tata will most likely only offer the CNG kit with Altroz’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 86 PS of max power, and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The Altroz is also offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 90 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque as well as a turbocharged version of the aforementioned 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered with the three powertrains as standard.

On the feature front, the Altroz has been equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 90-degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and so on.

As of now, Tata retails the Altroz at a base price of Rs 5.84 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 9.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Altroz puts up against the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz as well as Volkswagen Polo.