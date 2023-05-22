Tata Altroz CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.55 Lakh

Tata Altroz CNG comes with twin cylinder CNG tank arrangement, single ECU and a direct start in CNG mode

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the CNG-spec Altroz in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Tata Altroz CNG is equipped with features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, air purifier and wireless smartphone charger, etc.

It is available in XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O(S) variants. The homegrown manufacturer first introduced the iCNG technology with the Tiago and Tigor back in January 2022. At the 2023 Auto Expo a year later, the CNG iterations of the Altroz and Punch were showcased and the latter is expected to launch this year as well.

Speaking of the new launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “The Altroz iCNG is a testament to our deep understanding of the customer’s need and our engineering prowess. With the breakthrough of the twin-cylinder CNG technology and advance features we are expecting more personal segment buyers to strongly consider this option. Our multi-powertrain strategy in the Altroz portfolio today offers petrol, diesel, iturbo and iCNG, providing an array of options for the customers to choose from. The Altroz iCNG will bolster our expansive New Forever range and continue to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.”

Models Price (All-India, ex-showroom) Tata Altroz iCNG XE Rs. 7,55,400 Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ Rs. 8,40,400 Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) Rs. 8,84,900 Tata Altroz iCNG XZ Rs. 9,52,900 Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) Rs. 10,02,990 Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) Rs. 10,54,990

It will be available in four paint schemes namely Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White and comes with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh km. It comes with a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling while the thermal incident protection cuts off the CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety.

The first-in-industry twin cylinder CNG tanks are located below the luggage area to offer the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor minimizing the risk of potential damage. Additionally, the enhanced rear body structure and 6-point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide greater rear crash safety.

The equipment list comprises projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an eight-speaker Harman audio, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat and so on.

As part of improving the practicality, the arrangement of the twin cylinders under the luggage areas (instead of a single 60L tank, two tanks of 30L are arranged in parallel) meant that the boot space hasn’t been sacrificed big time. It also gains a first-in-class single ECU for seamless shifting between petrol and CNG modes and features a direct start in CNG mode that eliminates the hassle of switching modes while starting.

The 1.2L NA three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine develops 73.5 PS at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm in the CNG mode. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only.