Tata Altroz CNG Launch Expected Soon – Top 5 Things To Know

The Tata Altroz CNG has recently spied on test in India and expected to launch here in next 2-3 months, to be priced Rs. 80,000 over petrol

The Tata Altroz is known for its attractive styling and segment-leading safety standards that help it give tough competition to the rivals like the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While the Altroz is available with two petrol engines and a diesel engine, a CNG iteration is also expected to soon go on sale. Here are the top five things you should know about the upcoming Altroz CNG in India.

1. Powertrain

The new Altroz CNG is expected to be powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine but more details however are yet to be shared by Tata. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and will offer impressive performance, thus making it a great car for everyday city commute.

2. Features

Just like the Tata Tiago CNG, the Altroz CNG is also expected to be offered in multiple variants. The higher-spec variants will be offered with a long list of features including features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, and more.

3. Design

The new Tata Altroz CNG is expected to retain a similar exterior style when compared to the standard iterations of the premium hatchback. The brand however might introduce a few changes to distinguish the Altroz CNG. These might include exclusive exterior colour options and a few new badges on the body panels.

4. Price

The new Tata Altroz CNG is expected to cost up to Rs 80,000 more when compared to the standard petrol version of the car. It is however worth noting that not all the variants of the Altroz will be available with CNG powertrain option for the buyers.

5. Launch Date

The Indian carmaker is yet to share the official launch timeline of the new Tata Altroz CNG in the Indian market. However, if dealer sources are to be believed, the new Altroz CNG is expected to make its debut in late 2022. Maruti is also said to be working on the CNG iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno for the Indian market.