Tata Altroz Beats Hyundai i20, VW Polo & Toyota Glanza In Oct 2021

The Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, VW Polo, Honda Jazz etc

While Tata was the most recent manufacturer to join the premium hatchback segment in the Indian market with the Altroz, it has certainly managed to catch up, and now the sub-4m hatch gives tough competition to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz as well as the Hyundai i20.

While Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to lead the segment in October 2021 sales, it was the Tata Altroz that managed to secure the second spot. This means that the Altroz managed to outsell the Hyundai i20. Tata sold 5,128 units of the hatchback in the country last month, while Hyundai could only sell 4,414 units of the i20 and the i20 N Line combined.

Tata currently offers the Altroz with three different powertrains – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine rated at 86 PS/113 Nm torque; a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 90 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 110 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. As of now, a 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard.

The features on offer with the premium hatch include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 90-degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, a wearable key, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors and so on.

On the safety front, Tata offers the Altroz with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, a high speed alert system etc. Moreover, the Tata Altroz secured a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. As of now, Tata retails the Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 9.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.