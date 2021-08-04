Tata Altroz Beats Hyundai i20, Polo, Jazz & Glanza In July 2021

Tata Altroz finished second in the premium hatchback sales table with 6,900 units in July 2021 and it finished ahead of i20 and Glanza

The premium hatchback segment is one of the highly competitive in the Indian market over the last few years and we have seen carmakers taking advantage of it by bringing in new models to quench the thirst of the customers. The latest entrants in the segment are the Tata Altroz, introduced early last year, and the new-gen Hyundai i20, which debuted in November 2020.

The Altroz has certainly grown leaps and bounds in terms of garnering sales numbers and last month stood in testament to its good reception amongst customers. The hatch posted 6,900 unit sales and finished second in the segment behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which recorded 14,729 unit sales in the month of July 2021.

More crucially, the Altroz beat the third-generation Hyundai i20 by 382 units last month and the gap to other models was bigger. The i20 posted 6,518 unit sales to finish third in the segment ahead of Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza. The German hatchback managed to register 1,616 unit sales last month while Honda’s Jazz posted 586 units.

S.No Premium Hatchback Sales In July 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 14,729 2. Tata Altroz 6,900 3. Hyundai i20 6,518 4. Toyota Glanza 2,636 5. VW Polo 1,616 6. Honda Jazz 586

The Toyota Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, posted 2,636 units to finish fourth in the segment last month ahead of Polo and Jazz. The Altroz is currently retailed in India between Rs. 5.80 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

The hatchback is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The non-turbo petrol is good enough to produce a maximum power output of

85 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,300 rpm. The iTurbo unit, on the other hand, delivers 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 1,500 rpm.

The oil-burner develops 89 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,250 rpm. All three engine choices are paired with a five-speed manual transmission as no automatic option is available with the Altroz. It is the first model to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and is one of the safest budget cars around with a five-star safety rating.