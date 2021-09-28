Tata Altroz Achieves One Lakh Rollout Milestone In Just 20 Months

Tata Altroz is retailed with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option; the most affordable GNCAP 5-star rated car in India

Tata Motors has today announced in an official statement that the Altroz premium hatchback has reached one lakh rollout milestone. With the rollout of the 1,00,000th unit of the Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Tata has certainly made a mark in the segment against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz.

The homegrown brand introduced the Altroz back in January 2020 as the first product underpinned by the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and is the safest car money can buy right now in the affordable mass-market space as it received a highly impressive five stars from Global NCAP crash test organisation.

The one lakh rollout comes amidst the economy affected by the health crisis on more occasions than one and Tata has achieved it in just over 20 months since the Altroz’s market launch. The ALFA ARC will give rise to a micro SUV named the Punch next and it will go on sale soon as it has already reached many dealerships across the country.

In the Financial Year 2022, the Tata Altroz romped to the top two positions in the premium hatchback segment with a total market share of more than 20 per cent according to the brand. Back in March 2021, the Altroz registered its highest single-month tally of 7,550 units and it has an average tally of around 6,000 units this fiscal every month.

Speaking on this achievement, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020, to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events, to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts.”

The Altroz had its range expanded courtesy of the arrival of the turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine earlier this year while the Dark Edition was also introduced a few months ago. Currently, the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol develops around 86 PS and 113 Nm while the i-Turbo motor kicks out 110 PS and 140 Nm.

The solo 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm. The features list comprises a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, iRA connected car tech, leatherette seats, seven-inch TFT digital cluster, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, cruise control, 90-degree opening doors, rear AC vents, etc.