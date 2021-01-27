Tata Altroz Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone In Just 12 Months

To expand the range, Tata recently introduced the iTurbo version of the Altroz and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol developing 110 PS

Tata Motors recently launched the iTurbo version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the Indian market. Powered by the turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine, it develops a maximum power output of 110 PS and 140 Nm of peak torque. With a new blue colour scheme, Tata also introduced XZ+ variant with the Altroz and it gets a new interior theme along with updated features list.

The Altroz competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz domestically and it has emerged as the third best-seller on monthly basis in its segment. The Altroz was previewed via 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and is the first Tata underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, which will also spawn the HBX micro SUV.

In just a year of its market debut, the Altroz’s sales numbers have gone past the 50,000 mark and the regular naturally aspirated petrol engine has attributed to 90 per cent of the total volumes. One of the key reasons for Tata Altroz’s success in India is down to its competitive price range and the iTurbo aids in rivalling the Hyundai i20 Turbo and VW Polo 1.0 TSI firmly.

Over the course of the last twelve months between January and December 2020, the Altroz posted 47,076 unit sales with 44,427 units for the petrol powered version and 2,649 units for the diesel. Tata expects the Altroz iTurbo to increase the sales by up to 10 per cent. In the Financial Year 2021, Tata’s market share in the hatchback class grew by 5.4 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Moreover, the homegrown manufacturer attained 17 per cent market share in the premium hatchback segment. The regular 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine kicks out 86 PS and 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm.

The latter can also be found in the Nexon in an uprated state. Tata only sells a five-speed manual transmission with the Altroz. The brand will more likely launch the dual clutch automatic transmission mated to the turbo petrol engine in the coming months.