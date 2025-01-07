Tata All Model Sales December 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Tiago

Tata Motors sold a total of 44,221 units in December 2024; Punch stood at the top spot followed by the Nexon

Tata Motors had an impressive end to the year with the Punch topping the sales chart for the calendar year 2024. The Indian carmaker finished the month of December 2024 by selling 44,221 units, thereby acquiring the second spot in the domestic sales tally. This accounts for a marginal increase from the previous year’s figures of 43,471 units, registering a YOY growth of just 2%.

The MOM analysis reveals a 6% decline as the company sold 47,063 units in November 2024. Model-wise sales, the Punch continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer, with 15,073 units in the bag, registering a good 9% YOY growth.

In addition, the Punch also became the top-selling car in the passenger vehicle segment in India for the year 2024. The popular compact SUV Nexon’s sales bar stood at 13,536 units, an 11% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Nexon also lost by 12% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Tata Motors Cars (YOY) Sales in December 2024 Sales in December 2023 1. Punch (9%) 15,073 13,787 2. Nexon (-11%) 13,536 15,284 3. Tiago (3%) 5,006 4,852 4. Curvv 4,994 – 5. Altroz (-54%) 1,866 4,081 6. Safari (-34%) 1,385 2,103 7. Harrier (-7%) 1,307 1,404 8. Tigor (-46%) 1,054 1,960 – Total (2%) 44,221 43,471

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Tiago and Curvv with 5,006 and 4,994 units, respectively. The hatchback registered a YOY sales growth of 3%. Tata’s premium hatchback Altroz sold 1,866 units in December 2024, marking a downward trajectory of 54% in the YOY analysis.

Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari’s performed decently last month. The Harrier posted a sales number of 1,307 units while the Sadari’s figures stood at 1,385 units. The former registered a 7% YOY decline while the latter’s YOY sales dipped by a massive 34%. Last but not least, the Tigor compact sedan sold 1,054 units in December 2024 and the YOY graph plummeted with a 46% decline.

To conclude, the Punch and Tiago are the only gainers in Tata Motor’s entire line-up in the YOY analysis while the Altroz saw the biggest decline in sales. Every model except Tigor experienced a MOM decline in sales in December 2024.