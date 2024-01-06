Tata Acti.ev To Underpin 5+ New EVs Over The Next 18 Months

Tata Acti.ev will give rise to a range of offerings with multiple body styles and sizes; the upcoming EVs will get up to 600 Km range and Level 2 ADAS

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) revealed the all-new Punch EV yesterday alongside releasing details about its Pure EV architecture known as acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle), pronounced as active. It will be responsible for future products as the Punch.ev becomes the first vehicle using this platform (previously referred to as Gen 2).

It will give rise to a range of offerings with multiple body styles and sizes. The bookings for the Punch EV are open for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 ahead of its market launch, which will happen soon. The made-in-India architecture is meticulously crafted to achieve class-leading efficiencies, maximize space utilization, optimize battery capacity, and enhance the overall driving experience.

The acti.ev incorporates software-oriented features to ensure that the vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof, according to Tata. The optimized battery pack design, featuring cells tested to advanced global standards, results in a notable 10 percent improvement in energy density.

The battery pack design provides flexibility in range, offering options ranging from 300 km to 600 km. The modularity extends to the drivetrain, allowing for the selection of All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), or Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) configurations. The acti.ev supports on-board chargers with capacities ranging from 7.2 kW to 11 kW for AC fast charging, and it can achieve DC fast charging up to 150 kW. This capability enables the addition of 100 km of range in just 10 minutes.

The architecture is designed to accommodate various body styles, featuring a strengthened body structure that meets upcoming GNCAP and BNCAP safety protocols. The acti.ev prioritizes cabin space and storage, incorporating a flat floor devoid of a transmission tunnel and an additional frunk, thereby creating more room for occupants. This configuration contributes to improved driving dynamics by lowering the center of gravity.

The acti.ev scalable architecture is equipped with enhanced computing capabilities and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at Level 2. It is prepared for ADAS L2+ functionalities, ensuring elevated safety and navigation standards. With its 5G readiness, the architecture facilitates advanced network speeds and seamless connectivity. Furthermore, it supports Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology.

The architecture is built on a future-ready scalable cloud architecture complemented by Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite. Additionally, the acti.ev guarantees superior connectivity and also facilitate advanced over-the-air updates for software and other features. This emphasis on modern technology ensures that the vehicle remains updated and incorporates the latest enhancements for users.