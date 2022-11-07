Tata Achieves 50,000 EV Production Milestone In India

Tata has rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle at its Pune plant; aims to launch as many as 10 new EVs in 5 years

Tata Motors has today announced celebrating its production milestone of 50,000 electric vehicles in India, marking its dominance in the passenger EV segment with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The homegrown auto major has rolled out its 50,000th EV from its Pune plant and it is a white-coloured Nexon EV Max, which was introduced a few months ago.

Speaking on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.”

In May 2022, Tata expanded its Nexon EV range with the inclusion of the Nexon EV Max. It has a bigger battery and a longer claimed driving range of 437 km on a single charge. To carry the momentum, Tata recently launched the most affordable passenger electric hatchback in India, the Tiago EV, with a claimed range of up to 315 km.

Tata has not only introduced features like multi-mode regen and multiple drive modes to reach optimal range. Across the lineup, the company uses Ziptron architecture, which is driven and proven for over 450 million km across diverse and challenging Indian terrains. It also offered software updates to existing EV customers recently.

Tata has entered 80 new cities and expanded its network to more than 165 cities. It is currently focussing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch as many as 10 new zero-emission vehicles in 5 years. The Tata Tiago electric hatch is priced between Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tigor EV costs Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.64 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV is priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 17.50 lakh while the EV Max costs between Rs. 18.34 lakh and Rs. 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom).