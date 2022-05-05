Tata Ace EV Unveiled In India, Launch Scheduled For Q3 2022

Tata Ace EV is based on the new EVOGEN platform, powered by a liquid-cooled Lithium-Ion Phosphate battery with an advanced battery management system

Tata Motors is expanding its commercial EV range in India, this time in the cargo vehicle segment. The homegrown automaker has officially unveiled the new Ace EV cargo hauler for our market. Tata Ace has over 70 per cent penetration in e-commerce delivery mobility in India, as reported by the manufacturer.

Tata Ace was introduced back in May 2005, and over two million units of it have been sold since. Now, with the introduction of an all-electric option, the mini-truck will now offer better environmental sustainability, connected features, a dedicated EV support infrastructure, and a better driving range compared to EV rivals in the cargo delivery segment.

Tata Ace EV is based on the brand’s new EVOGEN platform. This powertrain offers the best-in-class gradability of 22 per cent, and the 0-30 run takes 7 seconds. It also offers IP67 water protection, which is essential for many Indian cities where roads get water-clogged easily. The official specifications are provided below.

The electric cargo hauler also offers Fleet Edge connected car tech, which allows for real-time connectivity, including live monitoring of the battery status and vehicle health. Features like a digital instrument console, rear parking camera, TPMS, navigation system, etc., are offered here. Tata Motors has partnered up with multiple e-commerce brands and last-mile delivery operators, namely Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV.

Tata Motors has also unveiled the ‘Tata UniEVerse’, which is an EV environment built to support electric mobility. Under this, the manufacturer will offer multiple charging stations in close proximity, with fast charging capabilities, 24×7 service support, fleet management and logistics support, easy finance, etc.

Tata Motors currently leads the passenger EV space in the Indian car market, thanks to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The manufacturer is planning to expand its presence there with new models. Two concept EVs – Curvv and Avinya – were unveiled recently, slated to arrive in their final production forms within the next few years. A few more electric vehicles are expected to arrive before that, including Altroz EV and Punch EV.