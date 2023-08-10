Tata 4X4 SUV To Rival Mahindra Thar Could Become Reality

The 4X4 SUV from Tata will have a major differentiation compared to the competition when it launches; currently in the evaluation stage

Tata Motors is said to be considering an off-road based four-wheel-drive SUV for the Indian market as it plans to enter into new segments to further increase its market share. At the 78th Annual General Meeting hosted by Tata Motors, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran responded to a question and noted that a Jeep-inspired SUV is currently being evaluated.

The homegrown manufacturer sells a range of SUVs across different price brackets in India: Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. But none of them is available with a four-wheel-drive configuration. Chandrasekaran noted that his brand is weighing up plenty of options and the decision to launch the product will be made sticking by an appropriate segment.

It will have a major differentiation compared to the competition when it launches. Interesting times are ahead for Tata as it is planning to introduce the Curvv coupe in EV and ICE guises while the production version of the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo is also on the horizon for a possible launch by the middle of this decade.

These models could be offered with highly credible go-anywhere capabilities. Meanwhile, the Tata Harrier EV concept unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo was endorsed to have a 4X4 configuration, possibly using a dual electric motor setup (one driving each axle). The company is not a stranger in bring up 4X4s though as it has had tremendous success in the past.

However, Mahindra certainly has the upper hand at present as the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N are available with AWD variants. The Thar, in particular, is an authentic lifestyle off-roader and it has been well-received since its launch. The five-door version of the Thar is under development and it will go on sale sometime next year to take on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Recently, Tata brought in the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG, and they will be followed by the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the coming months. The electrified version of the Punch is also in the pipeline.