Tata 407 CNG Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 12.07 Lakh

Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine producing 85 PS and 285 Nm; has a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the CNG variant of the 407 and is claimed to offer profits of up to 35 per cent over the diesel spec version. The brand further states that the new Tata 407 CNG has been designed to meet its reputation as the ‘non-stop profit machine’, with class-leading performance, reliability, and adding more value.

The Tata 407 CNG is priced from Rs. 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and is equipped with a 10-feet load deck for high load-carrying capacity. It helps in further consolidating the company’s CNG commercial vehicle portfolio ranging between 5-tonne and 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) in the I&LCV segment.

As for the performance, the Tata 407 CNG derives power from a 3.8-litre CNG equipped engine with SGI technology and is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 85 PS and 285 Nm of peak torque. Tipping the weighing scale close to five tonnes (4,995 kg GVW), the vehicle has a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres.

It is to ensure a longer driving range and in turn better productivity. The SFC (semi-forward control) cabin is built with high-grade steel for high safety standards and it rides on front parabolic suspension for reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels. It also features a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system.

The 407 range comes with the Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform for optimal fleet management alongside further increasing the uptime and reducing the total cost of ownership with a free subscription of 2 years according to the brand. Speaking on the launch, Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President, Product Line, I&LCV, Tata Motors, said,

“We are thrilled to launch the all-new CNG variant of the legendary Tata 407. Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with a 35+ year legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer-favourite, selling over 1.2 million units to date – the highest ever in this segment.”

In addition, the Tata 407 CNG provides a class-leading warranty of 3 years/3 lakh kilometres while the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 service package offers solutions for the upkeep and maintenance of Tata CVs.