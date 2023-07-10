Tastefully Customised Toyota Hilux Pickup Trucks Make Debut

Here we have shown you two customised Toyota Hilux pickup trucks from the recently concluded 2023 Bangkok Auto Salon

The Toyota Hilux has been a popular pickup truck not just in India but across the globe. At the 2023 Bangkok Auto Salon, the brand’s Thailand division showcased a host of customised versions of the Hilux. One dubbed the Hilux Revo 54th catches plenty of attention with a myriad of modifications on the outside and here we bring you all the dope.

It comprises a sporty body kit with contrast L-shaped trim and C-shaped fog lamp housing, twin horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights, piano black finish to the grille and its surrounds with TOYOTA lettering, muscular bonnet with a black scoop, auxiliary LED light bar mounted on the roof, prominent fender extensions and steps that are retractable.

Other highlights are a set of 20-inch Oasis alloy wheels running on AMP rubber and a lifted suspension system with Profender and Monotube shocks. The customisation would be yours if you can shell out around 350,930 THB (Rs. 8.23 lakh) in Thailand. Despite the long list of upgrades, the familiar 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine has been retained without any major changes.

Another mobbed Toyota Hilux called the Hilux Revo High Performance & Style is heavily influenced by the Ford Ranger Raptor and is built by a brand named Atro. Boasting all the features of the Pre-Runner trim, it gets a set of stylish 20-inch alloy wheels sourced from Lenso and they are shod on Yokohama tyres. Other upgrades are new ECU software for the 2.8L diesel engine and new suspension with Profender springs.

Visually, it features a more muscular skid plate, sharper front grille section, redesigned bonnet with an inlet in the middle, new front and rear fenders, rear bumper finished in metal, upgraded front bumper with new air intakes, a spoiler mounted on the roof, red finished recovery hooks, new decals and side steps and glossy black touches.

The customisation costs 456,100 THB (Rs. 10.70 lakh). The Toyota Hilux Revo 54th and the Hilux Revo High Performance & Style were accompanied by low riders. The stock Hilux has been well received by customers in India and it has several commonalities with the Fortuner full-size SUV including the platform.