Take A Look At This Gorgeous Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Check out this custom-built RE Interceptor 650, which sports a unique paint job, Öhlins suspension, and a TEC Stinger exhaust system

Royal Enfield motorcycles are the preferred choice of custom-builders in India. Hundreds of enthusiasts across the country treat RE motorcycles as blank canvases, perfect for expressing their creativity and passion. We’ve come across plenty of customised Royal Enfield bikes on the streets and online, some of which were truly magnificent.

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, owned by Russel Chris Godfrey, which is one of the most beautiful custom-built bikes we’ve ever seen. The motorcycle sports a ‘Golden Cobra’ paint job on the fuel tank, which is a maroon base with red and golden pinstripes. A magic 8 ball has also been painted on each side of the tank, while the rest of the body panels have been painted black.

The engine assembly is partly blacked-out, and we also see custom engine covers with fin-like design. A small luggage rack has been added on the fuel tank, and the new seat is much shorter than the stock one. On the handlebar brace, a Beeline Moto navigation system has been added. We also see cherry red handgrips and bar-end mirrors here, which look quite cool. The wheels are stock wire-spoke units, but with blacked-out rims.

The motorcycle also gets two leather pouches, one over each centre panel. The headlamp, instrument cluster, tyres, and braking system remain unchanged. The motorcycle also gets Öhlins front forks (preload adjustable) and Öhlins rear suspension with golden springs and canister. The rear fender sports a tail-tidy, with a tiny aftermarket LED taillight and a triangular rear numberplate.

The turn indicators are aftermarket units as well, although the pillion grabrail is stock but painted black. The motorcycle also gets a TEC 2-in-1 Stinger exhaust system. A bash plate and an oil-cooler guard have been added to the bike as well. Overall, we’re extremely impressed by the design of this customised Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which generates 47.65 PS of peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with slipper clutch available as standard. Currently, RE Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs. 2.66 lakh to Rs. 2.87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).