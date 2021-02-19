Take A Look At This Epic Transformation Of A Tata Sumo Into A Merc G-Wagon

The Tata Sumo was retailed in the Indian market from 1994 to 2019, and cost a fraction of what the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon currently retails at

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, also known as the G-Wagon, is the German luxury car manufacturer’s most capable off-roading SUV, and is also one of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz cars. Moreover, the G-Wagon is actually one of the best off-roading SUVs that money can buy you.

However, this particular white coloured model might not stay true to its G-Wagon roots. Well, that’s because this car is actually not a G-Wagon, but a Tata Sumo underneath the skin! The Sumo certainly brought immense success to Tata Motors, and was one of the oldest multi-purpose vehicles sold in the country.

No matter what, the Sumo stands no chance against the G-Wagon. That said, one Tata Sumo owner seems to really adore the Mercedes-Benz SUV, and decided of getting his Sumo modified into looking like a replica of the luxury car. We have to give it to him, it’s hard to tell that this is actually not a G-Class at first glance.

However, when you look closely, you start noticing the finer details and realise that it is indeed a clone. The front radiator grille with the large Mercedes-Benz logo, the round headlamps, bonnet, front bumper, wheel arches; all look just like the ones on the G-Wagon. The car also gets faux bonnet-mounted turn indicators, blacked-out ORVMs, and a black stripe that runs the entire length of the car.

What we don’t like is the AMG logo on the front door, which honestly, ruins the neat & clean look of the G-Wagon clone and looks superfluous. The rear, however, gives away its true identity. While it does get a spare-mounted wheel cover with the Mercedes logo, the taillights remain unchanged.

All-in-all, the modifications will surely fool a lot of people into believing that this is actually a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, we are not sure if this would still be the case once you get inside the cabin of this Tata Sumo. The cost of the entire modification has not been shared.