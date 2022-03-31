Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF Limited Edition Debuts At 2022 IIMS

Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF (Finest Form) range-topping variant will be offered in limited numbers in Indonesia and it gets an enhanced exterior and interior

At the ongoing 2022 IIMS (Indonesia International Motor Show) in Jakarta, PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales has introduced the new top-of-the-line Alpha FF variant of the XL7 MPV. The FF stands for Finest Form representing the XL7 that boasts the tagline “Gear To Accomplish”. Launched by Ryohei Matsushita, Sales & Marketing Director of PT SIS, the Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF is the first Suzuki vehicle brought in for this calendar year in the Southeast Asian country.

Building on the success of the previous XL7, it has more imposing looks and is claimed to offer an extra comfortable driving experience. The Suzuki XL7 FF will be offered in a limited quantity to maintain the exclusivity of the MPV and it carries an on-road price of IDR 294,200,000 (Rs. 15.50 lakh approx) for the manual trim and it goes all the way up to IDR 305,200,000 (Rs. 16.08 lakh approximately) for the automatic variant in Jakarta.

The price is valid from April 1, 2022 with the inclusion of an 11 per cent VAT calculation in Indonesia. The exterior of the Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF comprises a dual-tone white and black theme with the pillars and roof finished in black and the rest of the body in white. To add sportiness, contrast red touches have been given mainly in the lower part of the door and on the black cladding, front bumper area, outside rearview mirrors, etc.

Other visual highlights are black surrounds for the wheel arches and fog lamp housings, a thick satin chrome grille connecting the headlamps at the front, a hexagonal black grille assembly, sharp-looking headlamps with integrated horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights, grey finished roof rails, vertically stacked LED tail lamps, black rear spoiler wth red accents, black skid plates, XL7 Limited badge and so on.

The cabin comes with red accents and the seats are done up in Black Eco Leather, an improved audio system, etc. The equipment list gets ESP (Electronic Stability Program), fire extinguisher, HHC (Hill Hold Control) in AT, keyless entry, auto braking, ABS with EBD, smart e-mirror, etc.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine is retained and it develops 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. For India, Maruti Suzuki is working on the facelifted versions of the Ertiga and XL6 and they will likely be launched in April 2022.