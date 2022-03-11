Suzuki To Launch 9+ SUVs For India & Global Markets Till 2025

Suzuki is preparing to launch plug-in hybrid, strong hybrid and electric SUVs for India, Japan, Europe and other markets over the next three years

Suzuki Motor Corporation appears to have a number of new launches waiting in the pipeline pertaining to the European, Japanese and emerging markets like India. The brand is looking to launch at least nine new passenger cars across the globe between now and 2025. Here we have attached an image showing the possible timeframe and the type of models that are likely coming out from the Japanese manufacturer’s stable.

The company has India, Japan and Europe as its primary markets and the upcoming range of models will cater to those specific customers and Suzuki may also target high volumes from the export department. The Suzuki cars made in Europe are shipped to South America, some parts of Asia and Oceania while made-in-India models are exported to Africa, parts of Latin America and Southeast Asia.

In 2022, reports emerged in the global media showed the brand’s launch plans for Europe over the next three years and the chart has been accurate so far as the new generation S-Cross and the strong hybrid version of the Vitara SUV have certainly come out in the Old Continent. The hybrid variant of the new S-Cross appears to be in the pipeline for late 2022.

Speculations from Japanese media indicate that the all-new Swift will make its global debut by the middle of this year while its export duties will begin by 2023. The thoroughly updated Brezza will be launched in the coming months in India and the all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota will be based on the DNGA architecture and is bound for this festive season.

Next year, Suzuki will likely bring out an A-segment crossover for the European market and what has been codenamed the YTB is expected to be a Baleno-based SUV coupe taking inspiration from the Futuro-e concept and it could be introduced in 2023 in India. For the European and Japanese markets, a plug-in hybrid version of the next-gen Vitara, a B-segment hybrid SUV and the long-mooted long-wheelbase Jimny will show up in 2024.

The Maruti Suzuki YY8 is a midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota and is based on a skateboard architecture derived from Toyota. It is expected by the middle of this decade and it will be launched in India as well as in global markets. The Y17 could be a seven-seater SUV that will more likely rival Hyundai Alcazar upon debut.

Source: Instagram/ignisocieteit