Suzuki WagonR Smile Launched In Japan, Brand Targeting 5,000 Units Monthly

The WagonR Smile is Suzuki’s newest product in the Japanese market. The deliveries will begin by the second week of September

Suzuki has introduced the WagonR Smile in its home market – Japan. Priced at 1.29 million Yen (approximately Rs. 8.30 lakh) for the entry-level trim, the WagonR Smile tops out at 1.71 million Yen (roughly Rs. 11.44 lakh). The deliveries will begin from September 10, and the brand is anticipating selling around 60,000 units annually.

The exterior of the WagonR Smile has a cutesy appeal to it. With its boxy traits, it dons a minivan-like silhouette. The front face gets a pair of round headlamps, while the radiator grille is finished in chrome. The overall design follows a minimalistic approach.

Around the sides, it comes with sliding doors that ease the ingress and egress for the rear seat occupants. Also, it is taller than the standard WagonR by around 45 mm. The roofline is flat, and the rear facet gets vertically stacked taillamps. Besides, the carmaker is offering a handful of dual-tone colour options for the WagonR Smile.

Indeed, it won’t be wrong to say that the ‘Smile’ suffix fits well with its overall appeal. The cabin also follows a clean and uncluttered layout but with a host of features onboard. There’s a large touchscreen infotainment unit on offer, along with steering mounted controls. The dual-tone theme for the dashboard accentuates the overall ambience as well.

The Smile comes with under-seat storage, numerous upholstery options, and a rather old-school analogue instrument binnacle with a small multi-information display. Furthermore, the brand will offer customization packages for the WagonR Smile that will include decals, body kits, roof rails, alloy wheels, and other accessories to let owners customize their examples to stand out from the crowd.

Powering the WagonR Smile is a 657cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, developing a peak power output of 47 Bhp at 6,500 rpm and max torque of 58 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a CVT only, with no option of a manual gearbox. However, the buyers will be able to opt between FWD and AWD layouts. There will be three variants on offer. The range-topping trim also gets the hybrid powertrain.