Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Adventure Bike Launched At Rs. 2.11 Lakh

Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same 249 cc 249 cc single-cylinder SOHC oil-cooled four-stroke engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Motorcycle India has today announced the launch of an all-new adventure motorcycle in the 250 cc space, as we previously suspected. Dubbed the V-Strom SX, it marks the brand’s first entry into the quarter-litre adv segment and is priced competitively at Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in three colour choices namely: Glass, Sparkle Black, Pearl Blaze Orange and Champion Yellow No. 2. It will be available across all authorised Suzuki Premium dealerships in India.

The Japanese manufacturing wants its production plant in India to be the global hub for small capacity engines up to 300 cc and the Suzuki V-Strom SX comes as a pleasant surprise for many underlining its commitment to the domestic market as it has been rumoured for long – just a few months after the launch of the Avenis 125 scooter.

Taking its design inspiration from the high-end V-Strom dual-purpose adventure touring machines such as V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1050, the V-Strom XS is well suited for ‘comfortable city commute, long highway rides and adventure terrains’ according to the brand and we will reserve the judgment until we get our hands on the motorcycle.

Based on the “Toughness in a Slender Shell” design concept, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has the beak design inspired by the legendary DR-Z racer and DR-BIG off-roader alongside an octagonal-shaped LED headlamp cluster similar to the Gixxer 250, a compact rear end with LED taillight, tall windscreen, knuckle guards, split seats, luggage carrier, upright handlebar positioning, multi-spoke black alloy wheels, sharp body panels, rubberised footpegs, etc.

Speaking on the launch of the Suzuki V-Strom SX, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.”

The Suzuki V-Strom SX has plenty in common with the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 and is powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder SOHC oil-cooled four-stroke engine producing 26.5 PS maximum power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission. The engine has Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS) for high reliability and smooth performance.

Other highlights in the adv are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, twin-port exhaust, dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension, engine guard, Suzuki Easy Start System, Suzuki Ride Connect with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and caller ID alert for Android only, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival, a glowing USB port on the left side of the all-digital instrument cluster, etc.

It adopts technology used in MotoGP for developing the valves, shim type roller rocker arms, retainers and piston to reduce the weight. The V-Strom SX’s piston contributes to increased output and better fuel economy as well. It boasts sensors to provide data to the electronic fuel injection to monitor and deliver the ideal amount of fuel to match the riding conditions while the SEP tech vows to deliver high fuel efficiency without compromising on performance.