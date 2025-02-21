Suzuki To Rethink India Strategy Amidst Drop In Market Share

Suzuki to relook at its strategy in India to regain lost market share and invest approximately INR 692 billion in the country between FY20205 and FY2030

India is Suzuki’s most critical market globally and the company is focusing its maximum efforts here. Seeing a declining market share in India, the Japanese automaker thinks it needs to reevaluate its strategy.

Announcing its mid-term management for FY2025 to FY2030 today, Suzuki acknowledged that India is becoming an increasingly challenging market because of the growing dominance of rivals and intensified competition in electric vehicles. The company aims to reclaim a 50% market share in the Indian auto market and, by 2030, expand its manufacturing capacity in the country to 4 million cars annually.

Suzuki says it will get a deep understanding of customer preferences in India and adapt to market changes. It plans to strengthen its focus on SUV, the most popular car category, and MPV, a category it expects to grow. The company will also improve its entry-level models to ensure that India’s increasingly growing middle-class customers pick a Suzuki (Maruti Suzuki) as their first car.

Seeing the growing popularity of electric cars in India, Suzuki plans to build a comprehensive EV line-up in the coming years. Including the e Vitara, the company aims to launch four electric cars in our market by FY2030. To make these EVs more competitive, the Japanese automaker will promote further localisation.

In addition to domestic sales through the Maruti Suzuki joint venture company, Suzuki will increase focus on exports. The Japanese automaker is finding its next India and sees the Middle East and Africa holding that potential. Located close to India, countries in the Middle East and Africa have similar road conditions and customer needs. The company is counting on cars made in India to expand its presence and increase its sales and profits in these markets. Latin American markets are relatively import-friendly countries and it will take advantage of their openness by expanding its line-up of made-in-India cars there.

Suzuki is planning a capital investment of 2 trillion yen (approx. INR 1.1 trillion) between FY2025 and FY2030, and it will allocate 1.2 trillion yen (approx. INR 692 billion) or 60% of that amount into India. This shows the significance of the Indian market for the company. Of the 1.2 trillion yen, the company will invest 550 billion yen (approx. INR 317 billion) in production capacity expansion, 400 billion yen (approx. INR 231 billion) in preparation of production of new models, 100 billion yen (approx. INR 58 billion) in carbon neutrality and Suzuki Smart Factory, and 150 billion yen (approx. INR 87 billion) in quality control measures and efficiency measures.