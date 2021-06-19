Suzuki To Launch More Affordable Jimny Lite In Australia Soon

Suzuki Automobiles Australia is planning to launch a new entry-level variant in the Jimny range, called Jimny Lite

Japanese carmaker Suzuki is planning to launch a bare-bones, basic version of the Jimny in Australia. Christened ‘Jimny Lite’, the upcoming variant will lower the entry price of the SUV, and it would also help reduce the waiting periods, which currently reaches up to a year. As the name suggests, the new ‘Lite’ model will have a lighter features list.

Changes to the exterior of the Jimny Lite include halogen projector headlamps, removed fog lamps, and plastic-texture ORVM covers. Also, the alloy wheels will be replaced by new 15-inch steel rims. Inside, it will offer a basic radio/CD player, instead of the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system available on the current Jimny. The cabin design, however, will remain unchanged.

The engine will remain unchanged; the Jimny Lite will be powered by the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine as the regular model. This motor generates a peak power of 102 PS (75 kW) and a maximum torque of 130 Nm (96 lb-ft). However, the Lite variant will only be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Buyers looking for the 4-speed automatic transmission will have to opt for the higher model.

Michael Pachota, managing director, Suzuki Automobiles Australia, was quoted saying: “We’re giving people what they want – more Jimnys! With demand continuously increasing for this model we are so pleased to be able to add another variant in the line-up and continue to grow our Jimny community with this incremental supply opportunity.”

The price of Suzuki Jimny Lite will be announced for the Australian market on August 1. This new variant will be manufactured in Japan, even as production of the Jimny steadily grows in India. Also, Suzuki is working on a long-wheelbase, 5-door version of the Jimny, which is expected to debut globally in 2022 alongside the upcoming Jimny 3-door facelift.

As per previous media reports from Japan, the 5-door Jimny could be powered by a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, which should help offset the added weight. Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech will likely be offered as well, to improve the fuel economy and reduce emissions.