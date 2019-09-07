Suzuki To Introduce New Intruder Cruiser Range In 2020

Suzuki will launch a more powerful and better equipped Intruder 250cc cruiser alongside the existing Intruder 155 next year

Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF 150 and 250 in India recently. Both the motorcycles have garnered a lot of attention because of their new full faired styling and features. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has now shifted its focus completely towards introducing an updated Intruder cruiser range in India. There are still no official words on when exactly Suzuki is planning to introduce these new models in India but that they could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

There is also a fair chance that a new more powerful quarter-litre variant of the Intruder cruiser could debut alongside the upgraded 155cc Intruder. The soon to be launched Intruder range will receive class-leading features including a full LED headlamp, full digital instrument console and fatter rear tyres.

As far as their powertrains are concerned, expect the upcoming Suzuki Intruder 155 will be powered by the same 154.9 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve motor that currently powers the Gixxer SF 155. The motor paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14.1 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000.

The more powerful Gixxer SF 250 on the other hand, will be powered by the same 249 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder, oil-cooled, engine that debuted with the Gixxer SF 250. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 26.5 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Both the 155cc and 250cc motors will be updated to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from 1st April 2020. Both the Intruder 155 and 250 cruisers would use a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear. Anchorage duties of both the motorcycles will be taken care of by a disc brake on both ends.

The smaller 155cc model will get a single channel ABS system while the more powerful 250cc model will receive a dual channel ABS system for the safety of the rider. Like we already mentioned earlier, there are no official details of the launch date available as of now but the new Intruder cruiser range won’t be launched in India before next year.