Suzuki Teases A New Scooter For India And It’s Not Burgman EV

Suzuki is expected to launch a new 125 cc scooter in India and it could be priced at a premium over the popular Access 125

Suzuki Motorcycle & Scooter India has been teasing a brand new scooter for the domestic market since November 9 and the common belief is that it will be the electrified version of the Burgman Street. The speculation came about as a result of the test mules of the Burgman EV being spotted testing on public roads on a regular basis in recent months.

The latest teaser video spanning 15 seconds confirms that it is not an electric scooter as the stubby exhaust can be clearly seen. It carries a tagline ‘Announce your arrival to the world! Get style, zip and everything in between’ while giving away some of the obvious design details. The Japanese manufacturer currently sells the Burgman Street 125 and Access 125.

Both are performing well on sales charts and they could be joined by another 125 cc scooter judging by the teasers. With two-wheeler makers widening their 125 cc range alongside expanding the portfolio of their existing 125 cc models by adding new variants, it may not come as a surprise to see Suzuki jump on the bandwagon with a new offering.

Announce your arrival to the world! Get style, zip and everything in between. #SuzukiIndia #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/t368xO3S8w — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) November 16, 2021

The teasers show the presence of twin triangular LED tail lamps positioned above the turn signals, split-type grab rail, a sharp front fascia with a possible LED headlamp, a short slanting black flyscreen, integrated turn indicators, an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple dual-tone colour schemes, switchgear from Suzuki’s regular parts bin, etc.

While Suzuki could go with a different nomenclature for the upcoming scooter, it could be priced at a slight premium over the Access 125 or it may as well be a rival for the Honda Dio as it targets Gen Z customers? We do not know the answers yet! In the teaser, Suzuki claims that the rear is inspired by motorcycles.

As for the performance, the same 124 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant fuel-injected air-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm could be utilised and it can also be found in the Access and Burgman. It is paired with a CVT automatic transmission.