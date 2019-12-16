Suzuki Swift Sport, Vitara, S-Cross To Get A 48V Hybrid System In Europe

Suzuki has introduced a new 48V hybrid powertrain which the manufacturer will offer in Swift Sport, Vitara, S-cross in the European market

Suzuki’s new petrol-hybrid powertrain will be offered on cars like the S-Cross, Swift Sport and the Vitara SUV sold in the European markets. A 48V lithium-ion battery will be paired to the new 1.4-litre K14D Boosterjet engine, which will be replacing the K14C unit equipped on these cars, early next year.

Suzuki claims that the new engine is 15 kg heavier than the outgoing unit and that it gets a belt-driven Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), along with a 48V – 12V converter, which has increased its torque output to 235 Nm at just 2,000 rpm.

The battery pack will be fitted below the front seats, and will be able to keep the car running entirely on electric power below the speeds of 16 kmph, thus guzzling lesser gas. Apart from saving on fuel, the new engine also produces 20% lesser CO2, as compared to the previous engine on offer.

We do not expect the Japanese carmaker to bring the said engine to the Indian shores. However, Maruti Suzuki does offer mild-hybrid systems with its cars like Baleno, Ciaz and Ertiga. The Baleno gets a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine paired with a single battery.

On the other hand, the Ciaz and the Ertiga come fitted with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid system with dual battery. The said engine will also make its way to the upcoming Vitara Brezza facelift and the S-Cross, which will lose their current sole diesel powertrains once the BS6 emission norms become mandatory in the country.

However, recent reports suggest that the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation might as well change its decision of ditching diesel engines, since most of its competitors have decided to stay put and make their respective diesel engines BS6-compliant.

Apparently, the carmaker is working on a new 1.5-litre oil burner engine, which will be powering the Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga, XL6 and Vitara Brezza and will likely be introduced in 2021.