Suzuki Swift Sport Bids Farewell With ZC33S Final Edition

The Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition stands apart with distinctive styling upgrades inside and out

Suzuki has unveiled the limited-edition Swift Sport (ZC33S) Final Edition, exclusively for the Japanese market, signalling a possible end to its iconic hot hatch series. With no official word on a next-gen performance model, this might be the last hurrah for the beloved Swift Sport.

The Final Edition stands apart with distinctive styling upgrades. It features a glossy black grille section, bespoke 17-inch black alloy wheels, and contrast red brake callipers. Other exterior highlights are two-tone Sport badging on the boot and C-pillar decals complete the sporty visual package, giving the car a fitting farewell.

Stepping inside the cabin, a performance-oriented vibe is created with the presence of aluminium trim accented by a heat gradation effect across the dashboard, doors, and centre console. Signature touches like Sport branding on the front passenger area and a “ZC33S powered by Suzuki” plaque near the gear lever add exclusivity. Red-stitched bucket seats and aluminium pedals emphasise its racing-inspired character.

For customisation enthusiasts, Suzuki provides an array of optional accessories. Buyers can choose aggressive aerodynamic kits, new decals, headlight accents, and different fuel lid covers. These enhancements let drivers dial up the Swift Sport’s visual and performance appeal to match their style.

Under the hood, the familiar 1.4L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine continues, producing 138 hp and 230 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. With just 970 kg curb weight, the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition is said to be designed for thrill-seekers craving nimble handling and quick acceleration.

Production runs from March to November 2025 with prices starting at USD 15,200 (around ₹12.7 lakh) for the manual version and USD 15,600 (approximately ₹13.1 lakh) for the automatic. With standard Swift Sport production ending in just two months, the Final Edition will remain available until stocks are exhausted, offering fans one last shot at owning a piece of Suzuki’s performance legacy.