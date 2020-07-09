Suzuki Swift Attitude Hybrid Limited Edition Unveiled

Suzuki Swift Attitude Hybrid edition has its production limited to just 350 examples; based on the mid-spec SZ-T variant

Suzuki has introduced a new limited edition of the Swift in the international market, christened the Attitude Hybrid. It is essentially the mild-hybrid powertrain equipped Swift with exterior updates. To maintain its exclusivity, Suzuki has limited its production to just 350 units and is said to cater for the young generation customers wanting to have a hassle free ownership experience.

The Suzuki Swift Attitude Hybrid can be ordered in one of the seven paint schemes namely Fervent Red, Pure White, Premium Silver, Super Black, Speedy Blue, Mineral Grey and Burning Red. It is based on the mid-spec SZ-T grade that already packs a decent amount of features onboard such as reverse parking camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and an air conditioning system.

The touchscreen infotainment system enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and other key equipment include rear privacy glass, automatic headlamps and LED headlamps. The exterior comes with meshed front grille embellished in chrome, grey-coloured skirts, a prominent rear upper spoiler, and black pillars.

The Suzuki Swift Attitude Hybrid can be had with attractive financial options and is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The KC12 unit works in tandem with a 12V hybrid system as the recovered heat energy scrubbed off through braking can be used under loading conditions as a boost alongside improving fuel efficiency.

The total system output stands at 89 bhp and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the front axle. Suzuki says the mild-hybrid system adds 10 more kilograms but it helps in reducing the CO2 emissions by 11 per cent on an average. The Suzuki Swift Attitude Hybrid is claimed to return 52.7 mpg (22.4 kmpl) on the WLTP cycle and emits 121 g/km of CO2.

The Japanese manufacturer has priced the Swift Attitude Hybrid at £15,999 (Rs. 14.94 lakh) and the prices will be valid till the end of September. Under the zero-percent Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) scheme, it can be bought with £189 (Rs. 17,659) payment monthly for four years, after the initial payment of £2,312 (Rs. 2.16 lakh).