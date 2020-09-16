Suzuki Swace Hybrid (Rebadged Toyota Corolla Touring) Unveiled

Suzuki Swace compact wagon is equipped with a hybrid powertrain and it will go on sale there in the coming weeks

Suzuki has unveiled the Swace for the European markets and is the second rebadged version from the partnership with Toyota. It comes with an electric powertrain as Suzuki is in a position to reduce its CO2 emission standards to comply with stricter Euro norms. The Swace in nothing but the badge engineered version of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.

The compact wagon follows the Suzuki A-Cross, the rebadged Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid for Europe. It stems back to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Japanese auto majors back in early 2017 as sharing of production, technologies and products are part of the agenda with Indian, European and African markets in mind.

The Swace definitely helps in bringing a wagon body style to the portfolio of Suzuki in Europe and it gets minor exterior updates. Besides the badge swapping, the front bumper has seen a slight revision. The 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine works in tandem with a hybrid system to produce a combined system power output of 120 horsepower.

It transfers energy using electric motor, IC-engine or both based on the driving scenario as the electric-only mode features a 3.6 kWh battery pack delivering 71 horsepower. The CO2 emission of the Suzuki Swace stands at 99 grams per km on the WLTP cycle. More details on the Suzuki Swace will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to its European debut.

The A-Cross premium crossover was showcased in Oslo, Norway recently and it packs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with two electric motors mounted – one on each axle – and a 18.1 kWh battery pack. The regular engine kicks out 171 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque while the electric motors are capable of 178 and 53 bhp each.

The combined power output stands at over 300 horsepower. In India, the Toyota-Suzuki alliance gave way to the Glanza – the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is also exported to Africa as Toyota Starlet. In a similar fashion, the badge engineered Vitara Brezza named Toyota Urban Cruiser will go on sale on September 23.