Suzuki Set To Revive The Jimny In Europe As A 2-Seater Commercial Vehicle

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the most popular compact off-roading SUVs sold globally, and the car will also be brought to the Indian market next year

Originally launched back in 2018, the current-gen Suzuki Jimny MK4 has received an overwhelming response all around the world in the two years that it has been on sale, especially in the European markets. However, in July this year, Suzuki started taking the Jimny off the European markets because of the stricter CO2 emission norms set to come into effect next year.

However, it looks like Suzuki believes that the Jimny is too precious to let go. Hence, the Japanese carmaker has made some modifications to the compact off-roader, and the Jimny will now be classified as an N1 commercial vehicle in Europe. The biggest change that has been made to the car is the removal of the second row of seats.

This has made way for a total of 863 litres of boot space, which is 33 litres more than what the boot space capacity was on the previously available Euro-spec Jimny, with the second row of seats folded down. Additionally, a cargo net has been equipped behind the front seats of the car.

The Jimny was offered with a sole K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 102 PS of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque, and emits 154 g/km CO2 when paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and 170 g/km when had with the automatic gearbox. However, Suzuki will certainly have to work on its engine to bring down the emissions, since the specified CO2 limit for commercial vehicles in Europe is 147 g/km.

Suzuki’s Indian arm Maruti Suzuki is also planning to bring the Jimny to the Indian market, however, the three-door version sold in the foreign markets will only be built here to be exported to other parts of the world. However, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch a five-door Jimny exclusively for the Indian market by next year.

Upon its arrival, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be pitted against the upcoming Mahindra Thar, which is set to be launched next month.