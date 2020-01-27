Suzuki Saluto 125 Could Come To India As Vespa 125 Rival

Suzuki Saluto gets the same 124 cc single-cylinder engine as the Access, but in a higher state of tune

Suzuki revealed a new 125 cc scooter at the 2020 Taipei Motor Show in Taiwan. According to a report, Suzuki has started producing the said scooter at its manufacturing plant in Tambun, Indonesia.

The Suzuki Saluto is a neo-retro styled scooter which will directly rival the likes of Vespa and Lambretta scooters. Excessive chrome has been used while designing the scooter, in order to make it look premium. The scooter sports full LED headlamps, tail lamps, along with daytime running lamps integrated on the front apron.

The instrument cluster hosts a large analogue speedometer with a small digital display. The switchgear follows a retro design as well, with retro-style black switches sitting on a chrome plate. In terms of features, the Saluto gets an external fuel filler cap, a USB charging port, a storage bin on the front apron, keyless ignition and more.

The Saluto is based on the same platform as the Access 125, and is powered by the same 124 cc, single cylinder air-cooled motor that comes mated to a CVT. The Saluto has a 10 Nm peak torque output, which is same as the Access, however, the former puts out 9.2 PS of max power, as compared to the latter’s 8.7 PS peak power. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front, and a drum brake at the rear.

Since Yamaha already owns the rights to the ‘Saluto’ name, if Suzuki decides on bringing the scooter to India, the Japanese carmaker will have to launch it under a new moniker. For now, Suzuki will be focusing on upgrading its two-wheeler line-up to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms.

Suzuki currently offers two scooters in India – the Access 125, as well as the Burgman Street. While the former now comes with a BS6-compliant engine and is priced at Rs 64,800 (ex-showroom), the latter gets a BS4 version of the same 124 cc engine, and Suzuki retails it at a starting price of Rs 69,897 (ex-showroom).