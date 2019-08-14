Suzuki Burgman 180 Debut Likely Later This Year – Report

Suzuki Burgman 180 could use a revised powertrain from the Burgman 200cc sold in Europe; global unveil possible in late 2019 or early 2020

Suzuki has the Burgman as one of its popular scooter ranges in the international market and the arrival of the Street 125 has been a tremendous success for the brand in India. Internet reports suggest that Suzuki is trying to leverage the popularity of the Burgman nomenclature and will be introducing a new model.

The Japanese manufacturer is eyeing the 180 cc segment by rivalling Yamaha NMax 155 and Honda PCX scooters that have been well-received particularly in the Asian markets. The report went on to say that a global debut is possible towards the end of this year or in early 2020.

Iwanbanaran states that the Suzuki Burgman 180 will have its engine capacity ranging between 175 and 180 cc. This leads to a possibility that the 200 cc engine used in the Burgman in the European market could be downsized to meet the requirements elsewhere.

The 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled powertrain with fuel-injection technology is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 18 PS and 16.8 Nm of peak torque. The revised unit with 175 or 180 cc capacity could pump out less power and torque outputs in its new form.

It could use top-notch suspension bits like telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while stopping duties could be handled by disc brakes on both ends with standard ABS system. Logically speaking, if the Suzuki Burgman 180 comes into existence, it will derive design from the Burgman range comprising of sharp cues and chiselled bodywork.

Suzuki has been expanding its premium presence in the Indian market. The debut of new generation Gixxer series and the availability in the 250 cc segment prove that Suzuki is aiming to lure in wide band of buyers. The Burgman 180 could create a niche segment as Suzuki might eye a sweet spot with it in the near future.