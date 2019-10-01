Suzuki Posts Record Sales In September 2019 – Access, Gixxer Sales Up

In the current financial year, Suzuki’s volumes grew impressively by 13.08 per cent as 4,19,676 units were sold against 3,71,109 units in April-Sep 2018

The entire two-wheeler industry has been reeling from massive sales slumps since the beginning of this year leading to job cuts and temporary stop in production shifts. However, there has been one manufacturer that stands above the rest for all the right reasons. We are talking about Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), which has performed appreciably despite enduring difficult times.

Buoyed by the increase in popularity of its highest-selling scooter, the Access 125, and other recently launched products in the Gixxer series, Suzuki has managed to post its best-ever monthly domestic sale in the country. The Japanese brand garnered 63,382 units in the month of September 2019 as against 63,140 units during the corresponding month last year.

Suzuki posted Year-On-Year growth of 2.11 per cent as the domestic sales and exports combined to register a total of 73,658 units in September 2019 when compared to 72,134 units during the corresponding month in 2018. In the current Financial Year (FY2020) between April and September 2019, Suzuki recorded cumulative sales of 4,19,676 units.

When compared to the same period in the previous fiscal, only about 3,71,109 units were retailed. This is in stark contrast to other mainstream two-wheeler makers that are posting negative FY sales numbers. Comparatively, Suzuki’s tally this FY allows for a highly appreciable growth of just over 13 per cent.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that his company is “confident to add more customers to the Suzuki family as we strive to achieve newer sales milestones”. Suzuki entered the modern 250 cc segment with the launch of faired Gixxer SF 250 in July 2019 for Rs. 1.70 lakh and it was followed by the Gixxer 250 in August 2019 for Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The recently updated range also contains the new generation Gixxer SF 155 and its naked streetfighter sibling. Suzuki is also offering attractive discount offers and benefits to lure in more customers during this festive season.