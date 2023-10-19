Suzuki Plans To Export Small Electric SUVs From India – New Details

Suzuki will consider supplying the made-in-India zero-emission vehicles to Toyota Motor Corporation for use in the European markets as well

According to the Nikkei newspaper, Suzuki Motor Corporation will commence shipping its electric vehicles produced in India to its home market of Japan as early as 2025. The contribution of Maruti Suzuki to the brand’s global volume sales is nothing short of prominent and doubling down on its local manufacturing prowess, India will play a big role as the EV manufacturing hub.

Suzuki will consider supplying the made-in-India zero-emission vehicles to Toyota Motor Corporation for use in the European markets under its identity. Toyota currently owns 4.9 per cent of Suzuki and their partnership has largely been successful so far. The synergy has led to each company taking advantage of one another across various fields.

In India, Toyota sells the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder which are badge-engineered versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Grand Vitara respectively while the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross. Previously, Toyota retailed Urban Cruiser, the rebadged first-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Toyota Rumion is also part of the badge-swapping exercise as it is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Next up, Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Their partnerships have spawned vehicles for both brands in many international markets including South Africa and Europe.

Back to the report, it further noted that Suzuki will establish a new production line at the Gujarat plant and the EVs planned to be exported will cost around 3-4 million yen (Rs. 16.7-22.3 lakh approximately). The production line will also be responsible for rolling out IC-engined cars and its capacity will be expanded to 2.5 lakh units per annum.

The eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and its more evolved version waiting to be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show later this month will give rise to Maruti Suzuki’s first EV. The five-seater could be unveiled in its production form late next year and it will be based on Toyota’s 27PL skateboard architecture with a likely claimed driving range of around 550 km. The eVX as well as its Toyota sibling will be retailed in India as well as abroad.