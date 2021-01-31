Suzuki Model Wise Dec 2020 Sales – Access, Gixxer, Burgman, Intruder

Suzuki garnered a total of 44,773 units in December 2020 as against 44,368 units during the same period last year with 0.9 per cent growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India has the Access 125 as its top-selling two-wheeler in the domestic market for a long period of time. The scenario did not change in 2020 as the consistent run for the scooter helped in sweeping the much needed volumes for the Japanese manufacturer. It finished in the sixth position in the overall two-wheeler makers’ sales table in December 2020.

The brand finished ahead of Yamaha and Piaggio with a cumulative domestic tally of 44,773 units in the last month of the Calendar Year 2020 as against 44,368 units during the same period in 2019 with 0.9 per cent sales increase. Barring the Access 125, all the other Suzuki two-wheelers posted only in four digit sales numbers.

The Burgman Street 125 garnered a total of just 2,666 units last month as against 5,188 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 49 per cent volume decline. The Gixxer 155 recorded 1,651 units as against 1,403 units during the same period in 2019 with 18 per cent volume growth on Year-on-Year basis.

Suzuki Models (YoY) Sales In Dec 2020 Sales In Dec 2019 1. Access 125 (7%) 40,154 37,495 2. Burgman Street (-49%) 2,666 5,188 3. Gixxer (18%) 1,651 1,403 4. Gixxer 250 (-3%) 224 232 5. Intruder 61 – 6. V-Strom 650 (-29%) 17 24 Total (0.9%) 44,773 44,368

The Gixxer 250 series registered a total of 224 units in the final month of 2020 as against 232 units during the same month a year ago with 3 per cent negative sales growth. The Intruder cruiser posted just 61 units last month while the V-Strom found 17 takers as against 24 units during the same period in 2019 with 29 per cent de-growth.

Suzuki is expected to launch the electric version of the Burgman later this year and it has been spotted testing regularly on public roads undisguised. It could act as a direct rival to the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. With the competition heating up, Suzuki may try to enter the zero-emission space earlier ahead of its fellow Japanese rivals to have a clear advantage.

The 250 cc version could also be in the works for debut in the near future and it may use the same powertrain from the Gixxer 250. Late last year, the brand introduced the BSVI version of the V-Strom 650 XT and is powered by a 645 cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine that produces 70 bhp and 62 Nm.