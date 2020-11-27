Suzuki Jimny Transformed Into A Mercedes G-Glass Lookalike

Check out this modified Suzuki Jimny, which now resembles a Mercedes-Benz G-Glass 4×42, courtesy a custom body kit

The Suzuki Jimny is quite a popular little SUV around the globe, which offers great off-roading capability at an extremely affordable price. It is particularly popular among kit builders, and we’ve seen plenty of body kits for the Jimny over the years, most of which turn the little Suzuki into a Mercedes G-Wagon lookalike. Here, we bring you another one, wherein the end result is a G500 4×4 Squared replica.

This body kit has been designed by Fast Car Service Centre (FCSC), a custom car garage based in Dubai. The UAE is famous for its wild cars, so this one is no surprise. FSFC has paid a lot of attention to the detail; the kit features a new front grille (with a large Suzuki logo in the middle), new headlights, a new bumper (with custom bull-bars), a clamshell bonnet, and G-Wagen-style indicators.

At the sides, we see new alloy wheels with giant knobby tyres, and a lift kit has been added to improve the stance of the vehicle. The wheel arches have been extended outwards, and side-steps have been added as well. Underneath the latter, we see side-mounted exhaust pipes peeping out, two on each side.

At the rear, we see a wheel cover for the tail-mounted spare wheel, along with bull-bars for the rear bumper. Above the front windscreen, there is a custom mount with auxiliary LED lights, resembling the one on the real thing. The ORVM now sports integrated turn-indicators, although the LED pattern is different from the one on the Merc.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4×4 squared is one of the wildest production 4×4 SUVs one can buy. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine. This powerplant can develop a maximum power of 416 HP and a peak torque of 450 Nm, and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with three locking differentials and AWD available as standard.

The Suzuki Jimny, on the other hand, draws power from a relatively tiny 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine. This tiny motor can generate 101 HP and 130 Nm, and can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox, with AWD available as standard. It doesn’t get any locking differentials or fancy off-road aids though.