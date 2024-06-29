Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck To Soon Become Reality – Report

The Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck could become a reality in the global markets while a hybrid version could also be considered

Suzuki Australia’s GM has hinted that a pickup truck based on the Jimny is still being developed and other reports also indicate that the project has not been given up and it may look like a regular Jimny with driver and front passenger seats while the rear will take care of all the utility needs and thus it won’t be anyway similar to the regular SUV.

Speculations surrounding a pickup from Suzuki based on the Jimny have existed for long and we have seen several aftermarket custom works from across the globe. Adding fuel to the fire, the Japanese auto major showcased the Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon and the enthusiasts went wild but nothing really came out of it.

If the project comes into existence, the Suzuki Jimny pickup truck will have a longer wheelbase compared to the standard 4×4 to accommodate the long bed. While Suzuki will look to offer the model focussing on practicality, it will retain its signature styling elements as an upright front fascia with circular LED headlamps and tall pillars will be carried over.

A rendering posted by Theophilus Chin gives a glimpse of a double-cab variant of the Jimny pickup truck taking inspiration from the Jeep Gladiator. However, it seems unlikely considering that the Jimny has always been a compact sized model with frugal powertrains. With strict emission standards prevailing globally, Suzuki could consider a hybrid version as well.

There are rumours of a Suzuki Jimny hybrid being introduced in the European market. Currently, the Jimny is sold as a two-seater light commercial vehicle due to its naturally aspirated petrol engine’s high CO2 emissions. A viable solution could involve equipping the SUV with a mild-hybrid 1.5L engine but no official confirmation has been made yet.

The Jimny is soon to be Suzuki’s only non-hybrid model in Europe and Australia, indicating that its electrification is on the horizon. Beyond the hybrid version, Suzuki has confirmed the development of a fully-electric Jimny. It is slated to debut in Europe by 2030, as part of Suzuki’s plan to introduce five zero-emission vehicles.