Suzuki Jimny Off-roader Sold Out In Mexico In Just 72 Hours

The India-spec five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny could arrive in the coming years to compete against the new-gen Mahindra Thar

The latest generation Jimny sold in the international markets has been available since 2018. It was the first major upgrade for the small off-roader in two decades and the one that worth it as the Jimny’s popularity only grew. The Japanese manufacturer ramped up the production to meet the requirement in its home market as well as in Europe.

With the footprint of the Suzuki Jimny expanded, the brand reached the maximum capacity for the off-roader at its plant in Japan. India has long been reported to act as the export hub for the Jimny soon and the India-spec five-door version that could rival the likes of Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment will arrive in the coming years.

The Jimny was introduced in Mexico recently and it got sold out in a matter of just 72 hours. Suzuki planned to import only 1,000 units of the Jimny into Mexico initially and the deliveries are scheduled for the first month of 2021. Based on the customer interest, Suzuki has decided to bring in the allotted shipment after receiving the token amount.

The Jimny was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. While speculations surrounding the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny have long existed, no clear timeframe on when it will be launched is announced yet. We do expect MSIL to bring in the three-door model to compete against the second generation Mahindra Thar that has been performing well in sales charts since its debut in early October 2020.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque could be utilised. The same unit can be found in a variety of models across the Maruti Suzuki models – Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and S-Cross.

It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter AT could be sold as an option sending power to all the four wheels. The price range of the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny may hover around Rs. 9.5 lakh and it could go up to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Underlining its exclusivity, it could be retailed only through the Nexa premium outlets.