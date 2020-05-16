Suzuki Jimny Now Has A 1.5 Year Waiting Period In Japan

Originally launched in Japan back in 2018, the Jimny Sierra’s popularity hasn’t slowed down a bit, and the waiting period for the India-bound SUV now stands at about 1.5 years

Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra in India for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, in order to gauge public response. The off-roader SUV received an overwhelming response, and the car looks worthy of the being the rightful predecessor to the iconic Maruti Gypsy that was discontinued from the country last year.

However, a new report from Japan suggests that the Jimny might take a bit longer to reach the Indian market. As of now, the Suzuki Jimny has a one and a half year waiting in its home country. Suzuki offers the Jimny in Japan in two variants – a kei version called Jimny, and the bigger Jimny Sierra.

The Japanese automaker had set an annual sales target of 15,000 units for the Jimny and 1,200 units for the Jimny Sierra. However, even after two years since its arrival in the country, the car continues to gain immense popularity, and the waiting period for the Jimny and the Jimny Sierra in Japan stood at 1 year 2 months and 1 year 6 months (approx) for the Jimny and Jimny Sierra respectively.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to develop a five-door version of the Jimny Sierra for the Indian market. In the foreign markets, the Jimny Sierra draws power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated VVT petrol engine that puts out 102 PS of maximum power, along with 130 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be coupled with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 4-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV also gets a part-time four-wheel drive system which when paired with the Jimny’s compact size, 210 mm of ground clearance, 37-degree approach angle and 49-degree departure angle, provides the SUV with pretty decent off-roading capabilities, considering the car’s price.

Other features on offer include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, a reverse parking camera, auto climate control, cruise control etc. Upon launch in India, the Jimny/Gyspy would put up against the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar, which is set to be launched in the market soon.