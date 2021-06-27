Suzuki Jimny Lite Debuts, Price And Features Dropped – All Details

Suzuki Jimny Lite does have features like projector headlamps, fog lamps, alloy wheels and SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system

The Suzuki Jimny is an adorable small off-roader in the international markets for many decades and its latest generation has been well received amongst customers with demand soaring and Suzuki struggling to keep up with it before ramping the production up in Japan. The speculations surrounding the Jimny’s debut in India have existed for long.

It looks like the Jimny is making a market debut sometime early next year in India and the three-door version could be initially offered. In the overseas markets, the Japanese manufacturer sought to expand the Jimny’s range and debuted the more affordable Lite version. Currently available only in the Australian market, the Suzuki Jimny Lite is produced in Japan and shipped Down Under.

Suzuki might expand the Jimny Lite’s reach, observing its reception in Australia and currently, it costs around Rs. 16 lakh there, which could be reduced to Rs. 12 or 13 lakh courtesy of the Lite. The Jimny Lite is essentially a stripped-down version of the regular model and it has features like projector halogens without fog lamps, a set of 15-inch steel wheels done up in black colour, textured side mirror covers and other subtle changes on the outside.

The interior comes with a bare basic 2-DIN radio/CD player with Bluetooth connectivity as the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system has been omitted and a manual air conditioning system. Suzuki’s Australia division said the Jimny Lite was created to meet the “increasingly overwhelming demand for our most sought-after vehicle.”

The major delight in the Suzuki Jimny Lite has to be no changes on the mechanical side. The same 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine continues to produce a maximum power output of around 104 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission. A four-wheel-drive configuration with a low range continues to be available.

Maruti Suzuki already rolls out the Jimny Sierra in India and is shipped to a number of foreign markets. The brand officially announced the export of Jimny from India in January 2021 as the first shipment headed to Latin American countries like Peru and Colombia. A five-door version of the Jimny is in the development as well and is expected to debut in the near future.