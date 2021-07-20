Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle has a flat load bay with a capacity of 863 litres and a safety partition with the removal of rear seats

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the launch of the new Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle in the United Kingdom and is priced from £16,796 (Rs. 17.40 lakh) before VAT. The Japanese manufacturer has said that it will be sold in limited quantity this year. The Jimny was pulled out of the market due to it playing a big role in the brand’s average CO2 emissions.

The idea behind introducing a commercial vehicle variant is that it will be categorised under a less stringent fleet average target by being a CV with a figure of 147 grams per km against 95 grams per km for the passenger vehicles. It will aid in the company reducing potential EU fines. Suzuki has made a host of changes to the cabin to make it CV spec.

For instance, the rear seats are opted out in favour of a flat load bay with a capacity of 863 litres, making it 33 litres more than the regular version. Suzuki has also provided a safety partition to prevent the cargo from moving into the compartment up front. It is also equipped with dual sensor brake support with autonomous emergency braking.

Other safety technologies in the Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle include ecall emergency assist function, hill hold control and hill descent control. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque is utilised.

The powertrain is linked to a five-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels and it also boasts of three-link rigid axle suspension and a part-time all-wheel-drive system with low-range transfer gear. The Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle gets two front seats and basic features from the Jimny off-roader are carried over.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will launch the second generation Celerio later this year and it will likely be followed by the three-door Jimny sometime in 2022, and is expected to be positioned in the lifestyle off-roading SUV segment against the likes of Mahindra Thar.