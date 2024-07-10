Suzuki Jimny Horizon Edition Bids Farewell To The Iconic Off-Roader In Europe

The production of the Suzuki Jimny Horizon edition is restricted to just 900 units in Germany and it gets a new body kit with a retro design

Suzuki has revealed a limited edition of the LCV version of the Jimny lifestyle small 4×4 off-roader in Germany. Dubbed the Suzuki Jimny Horizon edition, it marks the end of the road for the IC-engined Jimny in the Old Continent ahead of the arrival of the electrified model. The main reason for Suzuki pulling the plugs on the Jimny is the strict Euro emission standards.

The Suzuki Jimny Horizon edition comes with several elements that can be chosen as an optional accessory along with a new body kit. The production of the special edition is limited to just 900 units in Germany. The Japanese manufacturer has added a new retro-themed front grille section with Suzuki wording and a prominent aluminium skid plate.

Other exterior highlights are more aggressive side skirts, a spare wheel cover with Suzuki branding, new mud flaps and black steel wheels. The special edition is presented only in a striking Medium Gray hue complemented by sleek black decals. Enhancing its versatility, the package features a detachable trailer hitch, ideal for users looking to leverage the off-roader’s towing capabilities.

With no performance changes, the 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 102 PS and 130 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a manual transmission, transferring power to all four wheels as standard. Due to stringent emission regulations, Suzuki has limited the availability of the Jimny to LCV form in Europe and the United Kingdom since 2021.

The Suzuki Jimny Horizon is currently on sale at selected Suzuki dealerships in Germany, priced at €32,340 (Rs. 29.21 lakh approximately). Furthermore, Suzuki has announced the development of a fully electric version of the Jimny, scheduled to arrive before the end of this decade.

Suzuki introduced the India-spec five-door Jimny last year following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Sold through Nexa dealerships, the off-roader is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it does not garner as much volume as its SUV siblings locally.