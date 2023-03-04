Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition Unveiled With Visual Enhancements

The production of the Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition is limited to 300 units in Australia and is based on the GLX variant sold there

The Suzuki Jimny nameplate came into existence more than five decades ago and is still one of the beloved names in the global automotive scene. The latest generation has also been well received amongst buyers with the demand outweighing production resulting in a high waiting period. And now, a Heritage Edition has made its way to Australia.

The Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition has its production limited to just 300 units and is based on the GLX variant. It gets cosmetic enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular lifestyle small off-road SUV. On the outside, it gains new decals on the body, front and rear mudflaps in red colour, etc. It uses a set of 15-inch alloy wheels.

It is available only with the five-speed manual transmission transferring power to all four wheels as standard. The Jimny Heritage Edition can be bought in four paint schemes namely Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White and Medium Grey and of which only white colour is standard. The Japanese manufacturer has added a badge and a cargo tray too and since it’s based on the GLX, it is packed with features.

The equipment list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation, climate control, reverse parking camera, automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, a dual-speaker audio system, and much more.

In Australia, the Jimny Heritage Edition is priced at 33,490 AUD (Rs. 18.52 lakh approximately). Suzuki will bring in the all-electric version of the Jimny in the second half of this decade while the five-door variant will hit the Indian market around May this year. It will be exported to international markets in the near future as well.

It has bigger proportions than the existing global three-door Jimny Sierra enabling a roomier cabin and more boot volume. Before the price announcement of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the Fronx compact coupe SUV next month and is based on the Baleno premium hatch.