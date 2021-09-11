Suzuki Jimny Digitally Imagined As A Low-Slung Performance SUV

Check out the Suzuki Jimny R concept, created by Sdesyn, which has been digitally modified into a racetrack-ready SUV

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny was first introduced back in 2018, and it is currently available in select international markets across the world. Thanks to its lightweight body and low price, Jimny is one of the most popular off-road SUVs around the world, especially for people on a tight budget. However, ever imagined what the little Suzuki would look like if it were set up for the race track?

Here, we have a digitally modified Suzuki Jimny, designed by Shashank Das (@sdesyn). The vehicle has been given a sporty makeover, and has been rechristened as ‘Jimny R’. At the front, we see new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL rings, along with LED turn indicators. The front bumper has been replaced by a new body-coloured unit, with integrated LED fog lamps.

The front grille continues to have the same five-slot design as before, but the logo on the nose has been blacked out. At the sides, we see body-coloured side claddings instead of blacked-out ones, which look sporty and premium. The car also gets larger, multi-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels, shod with wide, low-profile tyres. Upon closer inspection, we can also see disc brakes on all four wheels, with yellow-painted brake callipers. For an extra touch of sportiness, the SUV gets quad exhaust pipes, with two pipes peeking out from below the doors on each side. At the rear, we see a new bumper, body-coloured, which features new LED taillights.

The Suzuki logo on the tail has also been blacked out, and the high-mount stop lamp gets darkened glass. Also, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel has been removed from the SUV. This cleans up the tail section, but the ruggedness of the design is lowered as a result. The steel blue paint scheme looks brilliant though, especially with the matte-black roof.

This digitally modified Jimny has been lowered as well, to aid with the performance and handling. The designer has imagined this concept model as a rival to Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. However, in the real world, the Jimny packs a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which belts out 102 PS and 130 Nm.