Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Revealed Ahead Of Launch On June 16

Powered by a 300cc twin-cylinder engine, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-S300 has just been revealed; to launch in China later this month as the Haojue DR300

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki has officially revealed the 2020 GSX-S300, an entry-level street naked that will go on sale in China on 16 June 2020 as the Haojue DR300. The new motorcycle was first showcased a couple of years ago at the Chongqing Mobo Fair 2018.

The street naked looks quite attractive with several stylish bits like full-LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, unique design for the headlight cowl, a well-chiselled 16-litre muscular fuel tank with huge tank scoops, high-set tail-end and stylish LED taillamp.

The upcoming twin-cylinder 300cc street naked debuted at the Chongqing Mobo Fair 2018 and later, in April 2020, the upcoming model was leaked in some images that shed more light on the features of the new motorcycle. Last month, the exhaust note of the motorcycle was revealed through a video clip and now, finally, the motorcycle is ready to go on sale in the Chinese motorcycle market.

The Suzuki GSX-S300 will come equipped with a range of features, including push and pull throttle cable, clip-on handlebars, fully-digital instrument cluster, side-mounted sporty exhaust, step up seats, attractive alloy wheels, USB charging and backlit switchgear.

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) features USD front forks that come from KYB and have a golden finish. At the rear, the motorcycle is suspended from a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is courtesy of a 298 mm petal front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a smaller petal rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle features a Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS as a standard safety feature.

Powering the 2020 Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that outputs a maximum power of 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The motor is expected to offer a fuel mileage of 32.8 km/l in the WMTC cycle. It is expected to be priced around CNY 35,000 (Rs. 3.70 lakh approx).