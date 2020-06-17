Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Launched At CNY 33,080

The Haojue DR300 draws power from a 298 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 29.23 PS power and 27.8 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed transmission

Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co Ltd is the joint venture between Suzuki’s motorcycle division and Haojue Motorcycles. The JV deals in a number of of small-displacement Suzuki Motorcycles in China, and now it has launched the Haojue DR300, which is Haojue’s version of the Suzuki GSX-S300 motorcycle.

The production of the Haojue DR300 naked sports motorcycle started back in March and now it has finally been launched in at a base price of CNY 33,080, which converts to about Rs 3.55 lakh in Indian currency. Powering the motorcycle is a 298 cc, twin-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 29.23 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, along with 27.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The 300 cc naked sports bike is available in 3 colour options, namely Crystal White, Starlight Black and Cool Red. It comes equipped with a full-LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lamps, am LED tail lamp, a muscular tank, and a high-rise tail section. Additionally, the bike also gets an engine cowl placed under the motor.

Features on offer with the bike include a negative fully-digital LDC instrument cluster, stylish alloy wheels, a split seat setup, clip-on handlebars, USB charging, backlit switchgear, and hazard lamps. The hardware components include golden coloured KYB USD forks up front, a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock setup, petal-type front and rear disc brakes, and a dual-channel ABS system from Bosch.

In terms of dimensions, the bike has a length of 2,075 mm, a width of 720 mm, stands 1,050 mm tall and has a 1,420 mm long wheelbase. The 185 mm ground clearance seems pretty decent, while the 785 mm seat height will be accommodating for riders of all sizes. The bike has a kerb weight of 177 kg, and it gets a 16-litre fuel tank.

The Haojue DR300 (Suzuki GSX-S300) puts up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z250, the KTM 390 Duke, and the Yamaha MT-03 in the Chinese market.