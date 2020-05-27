Suzuki GSX-R125 is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing 14.8 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque

The 125 cc and 150 cc sporty motorcycle segments have been long sought after in recent times in the domestic market. They come at a relatively less expensive pricing and cater to high volumes as well. Thus, two-wheeler manufacturers have explored different ways to lure in customers by offering good variety in terms of characteristics.

KTM India and Yamaha Motor India are reaping benefits with the Duke 125/RC 125 and MT 15/R15 V3.0 respectively. We can expect more manufacturers to participate in this space in the near future. In Japan, Suzuki has introduced the GSX-R125 and it sits at the entry-level point of the brand as far as faired motorcycles are concerned.

The Suzuki GSX-R125 derives power from a 124 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,000 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed transmission. It is priced at 393,800 yen in Japan (Rs. 2.77 lakh approximately).

The fully-faired motorcycle has plenty in common with the GSX-S125 including the mechanicals like suspension and brakes as well as the platform. However, it does stand out from its naked sibling due to the stylish design language heavily influenced by its bigger GSX siblings including the GSX-R150 retailed in the overseas marketplaces.

The highlighting design details are sleek fairing, full LED headlamp, masculine fuel tank, upswept tail end, split seats, upwardly positioned exhaust system, blue painted alloy wheels, bold Suzuki graphics on the fairing with GSX-R sticker, tall windscreen, black coloured front and rear fenders, and front fairing mounted mirrors.

Some of the key features in the Suzuki GSX-R125 are dual-channel ABS system, an all-digital instrument console with speedometer, odometer, tacho, clock, gear position indicator and fuel gauge. It must be noted that Suzuki also sells the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 in its home market. We do expect the GSX-R125 to reach India shores in the near future but at a competitive price tag to lock horns with KTM RC125 primarily.