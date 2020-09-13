Suzuki GSX-R1000R Limited Edition Wears GSX-RR MotoGP Bike’s Livery

Suzuki GSX-R1000R Limited Edition celebrates the brand’s one century of existence and it pays tribute to the iconic race bikes of the 1960s

Suzuki has recently revealed the special edition version of the GSX-R1000R as part of the company’s celebration of 100 years in existence. The limited edition model’s production has been restricted to just 100 examples for Britain to maintain its exclusivity and it will be launched in the United Kingdom next month addressing the expectations of the enthusiasts.

Each unit of the flagship Suzuki GSX-R1000R limited edition costs £16,999 (Rs. 15.98 lakh) – £400 (Rs. 37,605) more than the standard version. As for the design, the sports bike boasts the same livery of the GSX-RR MotoGP bike as the iconic dual-tone blue and slate silver shades are used to pay tribute to the race bikes of the ’60s.

As in the premier class race machine, the GSX-R1000R gains variable valve timing system and electronics. This results in the availability of top-notch tech wizardry such as auto blipper, bi-directional quick shifter, riding modes, launch control, lean angle sensitive ABS, 10 traction control mode settings, etc. As for the performance, it comes equipped with a 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 199 horsepower and 117.6 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese manufacturer claims that the liter class fully-faired motorcycle can reach from zero to 96 kmph in less than three seconds and it tips the weighing scale at 203 kilograms. The GSX-R range has long been the flagship range of sports bikes for Suzuki with a rich history both on road and race track.

The adoption of the retro-inspired livery on the special edition only fits the bill perfectly. While the Suzuki GSX-R1000R is not a hardcore race bike as its MotoGP counterpart, the fact that it replicates the GSX-RR would interest many buyers. It won’t be long before the special edition model is sold out there in our opinion.

It features adjustable Showa BFF (Balance Free Frontfork) and a linked adjustable Showa BFRC lite (Balance Free Rear Cushion lite) rear suspension unit alongside Brembo 320 mm dual disc brakes up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear with cornering ABS assistance.