Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.71 Lakh

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP Edition launched with the same blue paint scheme and Ecstar decals and fluorescent rim tape from SF150 Moto GP edition

Suzuki launched the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer SF 150 a couple of months ago in India. During the launch event, Suzuki India announced that they will likely also launch the Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP version in August and today, Suzuki announces the price of Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP Edition that is priced at Rs. 1.71 Lakh Ex-Showroom New Delhi.

Also, Suzuki has recently introduced the Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Edition in India priced at Rs 110,605 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Just like the Gixxer SF 150 Moto GP edition, the Gixxer SF 250 sport the same blue paint scheme with Ecstar decals and fluorescent rim tape on the wheels.

The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom) and the Moto GP Edition carries the same price tag as the standard variant. The Gixxer SF 250 gets a completely new styling, it looks sharp from every angle and is an attention grabber.

The motorcycle is powered by a new 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox is capable of producing about 26 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

The Gixxer SF 250 uses an oil-cooling system called SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System) that offers efficient cooling and is developed in-house by Suzuki. The motorcycle gets a host of new features including as well including a full LED headlamp and taillamp, fully digital LCD instrument cluster, split seats, and clip-on handlebar.

The Gixxer SF 250 uses a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The motorcycles rely on a 300 mm single disc brake at the front and a 230 mm single disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Gixxer SF 250 has been fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends shod with a 110/70 R17 tyre up front and a 150/60 R17 tyre at the rear. The upcoming Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP edition will rival directly against the likes of the Yamaha Fazer 250 and the Honda CBR 250R.